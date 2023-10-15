ENG
Ministry of Defence took delivery of new models of military equipment for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of new military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a helicopter and a motorcycle.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"The next models of military equipment have been accepted for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a VO 105 E-4 helicopter and a KTM 450 EXC motorcycle.

The German-made VO 105 E-4 multipurpose helicopter is used for surveillance. It can also transport passengers and cargo.

The high-speed motorcycle KTM 450 EXC allows transporting servicemen and light weapons over rough terrain," the statement said.

