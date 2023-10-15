Donetsk morgues are overcrowded with Russian occupiers - National Resistance Centre

According to information received from the Ukrainian underground, unsuccessful attempts by Russian occupation forces to assault Ukrainian positions resulted in huge losses for the occupiers.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Hundreds of Russians are brought to Donetsk morgues every day, where there is a critical lack of space, and the bodies of the occupiers are stored in the corridors and courtyards of morgues.

Local workers are sounding the alarm about the threat of an epidemic outbreak, as the bodies of the occupiers are stored in corridors, on the street and in other premises that are not suitable for appropriate storage," the statement said.

According to the National Resistance Centre, in addition to unsuccessful assaults, the occupiers suffer losses due to the work of guerrillas. The underground helps the Defence Forces to effectively hit enemy targets in the rear of the temporarily occupied territories.

