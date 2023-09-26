Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO

Explosions were heard in one of the districts of the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

It is noted that the explosions occurred in the Voroshylivsky district of the city. Russian air defense systems were allegedly operating in the occupied city.

Videos from the city are also posted online.

