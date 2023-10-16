Two Russian self-propelled guns 2C19 "Msta-S" destroyed near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroyed two enemy 152-mm self-propelled artillery systems 2S19 Msta-S in the Bakhmut sector.
According to Censor.net, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Zakatka octocopters continue to terrify the occupiers. Two Russian 152mm MSTS 2S19 Msta-S were destroyed by the Rarog unit of the 24th Mechanised Brigade in the Bakhmut sector. The cost of one unit of this self-propelled howitzer can range from $3 to $4 million," the commentary to the video reads.
