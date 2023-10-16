An oil tanker hits mine off coast of Romania and suffers minor damage

In the Black Sea, near Romania, the oil tanker Ali Najafov, flying the Liberian flag, hit a mine. The vessel was not significantly damaged and the crew was not injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

The Ali Najafov tanker sustained minor damage as a result of yesterday's incident, the crew was not injured.

According to the head of the Bosphorus Observer consulting company, Yoruk Ishik, it was sailing near the Sulina Canal at the time.

This is the second vessel this month to hit a floating mine.

Read more: Romanian President Iohannis believes that Romanian and Ukrainian national minorities should receive similar rights