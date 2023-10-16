Netanyahu had phone call with Putin

On Monday, October 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Russia declared that it is ready to work for "peaceful settlement of the conflict by political and diplomatic means"

As Censor.NET informs, the Kremlin's representative office writes about this on Telegram.

"The President of Russia expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the dead Israelis, emphasized his resolute rejection and condemnation of any actions, the victims of which are the civilian population, in particular women and children," the statement said.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin allegedly informed about the steps taken by Russia in order to help normalize the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. The representative office reports that Putin shared details of today's telephone conversations with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria.

"The readiness of the Russian side to continue to conduct purposeful work in the interests of ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means was confirmed," the representative office added.

