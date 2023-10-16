Russians fired nine guided aerial bombs at Kherson region - RMA
Russian troops released nine guided aerial bombs from five planes on four settlements of the Kherson region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA (Regional Military Administration) Oleksandr Prokudin.
"The enemy attacked the Kherson region with five SU aircraft. "According to preliminary information, nine guided aerial bombs were fired at four settlements in the Beryslav district," he wrote.
Information about casualties and destruction is being established, he added.
