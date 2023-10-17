AFU hit helicopters and airfield equipment in Luhansk and Berdiansk, - StratCom of AFU. VIDEO

On the night of 17 October, the AFU successfully attacked helicopters and equipment at the airfields of the Russian occupation forces near occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no details or official information about the incident yet.

A video posted by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, shows detonations and explosions in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.