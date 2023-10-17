ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6323 visitors online
News
27 695 112

AFU hit helicopters and airfield equipment in Luhansk and Berdiansk, - StratCom of AFU. VIDEO

On the night of 17 October, the AFU successfully attacked helicopters and equipment at the airfields of the Russian occupation forces near occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

AFU hit helicopters and airfield equipment in Luhansk and Berdiansk, - StratCom of AFU 01

There are no details or official information about the incident yet.

Also read: Explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk, power outages in some areas, - Fedorov

A video posted by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, shows detonations and explosions in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

Author: 

Berdyansk (114) Luhansk (257) aerodrome (141) helicopter_ (274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 