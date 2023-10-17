ENG
Arestovych said 78% of Ukrainian citizens believe President Zelensky responsible for "elite corruption". VIDEO

Former advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych said that 78% of Ukrainian citizens believe President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for "elite corruption".

He said this on Alpha Media, Censor.NET reports.

"According to polls, 78% of Ukrainians believe President Zelenskyy is responsible for elite corruption in Ukraine, corruption of senior officials. Does he consider 78% of Ukrainians to be Moscow's agents? Are 78 per cent of Ukrainians swaying Ukrainian public opinion by promoting Kremlin narratives about corruption in Ukraine? Okay, so Arestovych said it, Arestovych is a scoundrel, everything is clear with him. 78% of Ukrainians accused the president, said that he was a symbol of corruption, of top, elite corruption in Ukraine. Are they all Moscow agents or what?" - he said.

"How did he allow Moscow agent Mikhail Tkach, Yuri Butusov, and Arestovych to allow themselves to stab society," the former OP adviser added.

Earlier, a poll showed that 78% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy is directly responsible for corruption in the government and military administrations.

Also read: "Ukraine's leadership is corrupt and inadequate, it suppresses business, civil liberties and political competitors" - Arestovych

