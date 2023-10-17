Consequences of Russian Federation’s drone attack on Odesa. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked Odessa with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed all 6 air targets, but the yacht club was damaged by debris.
As Censor.NET reports, the relevant photos were published by the Odesa City Council.
All 6 drones were destroyed by air defense forces.
"The wreckage of one of the downed UAVs fell into the Odesa yacht club, where the sailing school building and property storage hangar were destroyed, civilian private boats and yachts were damaged. No one was injured. Later, tactical aviation planes launched a Kh-59 missile, which was destroyed by air defense forces in the sky over the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.
