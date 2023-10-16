NABU suspends director of Odesa territorial office Deulin and launches investigation into his receipt of award from ex-regionalist Kivalov. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has launched an internal investigation into the award received by Volodymyr Deulin, director of the Odesa Territorial Office, from the President of the Odesa Law Academy and ex-member of the Party of Regions Serhiy Kivalov at the Lawyer’s Day event on October 8.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NABU, Dumska and ZN.UA.

"An internal investigation has been initiated into the participation of Volodymyr Deulin, Director of the Odesa Territorial Office of the National Bureau of Investigation, in an event dedicated to Lawyer's Day at the National University of Odesa Law Academy and his receiving an award from the rector of the university," the statement said.

At the time of the inspection, Volodymyr Deulin was suspended from his duties.

According to NABU, the results of the inspection will be published after its completion.

On 8 October, the head of the Odesa Territorial Office of the NABU, Volodymyr Deulin, received an award on the occasion of Lawyer's Day from the president of the Odesa Law Academy, Serhiy Kivalov, Dumska reported.

According to a video posted on the Odesa Law Academy's Facebook page, the event was also attended by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Recruitment Centre (MRC), Oleksandr Okhrimenko. Representatives of local authorities were also present. In particular, the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Council, Oleh Radkovskyi.

ZN.UA reports that in June 2021, the NABU conducted searches in the administrative building of the Odesa Law Academy. The investigative actions took place within the framework of criminal proceedings on the possible embezzlement of budget funds in especially large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) during the repair of university premises.

According to the publication's sources, the other guests received only certificates and badges, while the director of the Odesa regional office of the NABU received a valuable NBU coin (as one can assume from the photo).

"In general, such public events should be approved not only by the NABU press service but also by the Internal Control Department. Such controversial events, where there is an obvious conflict of interest, have always been coordinated with this department. And the fact that a leader of this level goes to a person involved in a criminal case of his own institution and takes a reward from his hands is nonsense. It is a blow to the reputation of the NABU, which has enough problems without this," the source adds.

The President of the Odesa Law Academy, Serhiy Kivalov, is involved in the Vovk tapes case, which is currently being heard by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

According to ZN.UA, the NABU recorded a conversation between Pavlo Vovk, head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, and Serhiy Kivalov, in which the judge asked the latter to support the lawsuit against the High Qualification Commission of Judges if "someone from the Suvorov District Court of Odesa comes to him".

