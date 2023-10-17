Budanov spoke about night before full-scale Russian invasion.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about his conversation with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, the night before the full-scale Russian invasion.

He said this in an interview with UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to Budanov, the Russians kept postponing the date of the invasion.

"For the past two weeks, they have been constantly postponing it for a day or two. But on the 23rd, at about 2:30 p.m., I think, we clearly received information that it would start at four in the morning and how exactly. This was brought to the first person of the state. He gave the order. But just do the maths, there was not much time left until 4am.

I moved in here - on the 23rd, my wife and I were already living in the office. In the evening, we went to the grocery store on Petrivka Street. I remember it well. My wife and I bought groceries there. We moved into the office, lay down, talked to her, waited. Then I dozed off for a while. And at about 3:30, the head of the Presidential Office called me and said: "Well, it's 3:30, everything seems to be calm. Maybe it will work out somehow?"

I said: "Well, let's hope for the best, but I doubt it." And so we talked to him until almost four o'clock," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine chief said.

Budanov added that at around 4:20 a.m., "it started to fly."

"Because the missiles were already in the air, they were still flying for some time. That's it, I exhaled. Now we need to start working on the next issue," he concluded.

