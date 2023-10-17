An ex-advisor to the President’s Office said that President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are harming Ukraine.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As soon as the damage that Zelensky and his team do to Ukraine became greater than the benefits they bring, I began to inform you about it. ... The bulk of the black propaganda against me is ordered by the Presidential Office. And the first materials were published at the end of March 22, when Kyiv was still under siege, and I was a member of the Istanbul negotiating group, speaking from the rostrum of the Office and sitting in the same room with them, breaking bread at the same table and waiting for missiles to fall on my head. The reason is simple - a sharply increased personal rating, the size of which was considered dangerous for a great and glorious man," Arestovych said.

A former adviser to the OP stated that he "kept silent because only I was touched".

"But when they started to break Ukraine, when they did more harm than good, it was time to speak up. But nothing had been said yet, and the administrators of my courses were bugged in their cars and homes, and their phones were broken. There hadn't been any serious criticism yet, and buses with tinted windows were flashing around them, most of all around the mother of a nine-month-old girl. Comrades from the Security Service of Ukraine, disguised as police, showed up at my place of residence. And the authorized men who had previously asked me to write down my greetings to their wives started calling me and promising me criminal cases. I hadn't said anything yet when they started dressing me up as a Moscow spy and shoving me into the "OPFL niche"," Arestovych added.

