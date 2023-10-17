NABU announced that people’s deputy Dubnevych wanted. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is looking for the current Member of Parliament of Ukraine Yaroslav Dubnevych.

This was reported by the NABU press centre.

"The NABU is looking for a current MP of Ukraine suspected of organising the seizure of state property (natural gas) worth more than UAH 2.1 billion and legalising the proceeds of crime," the statement said.

In January 2018, NABU reported the detention of four officials of three companies in Lviv: "Energia-Novyi Rozdil, Energia-Novoyavorivsk and Energia, who are suspected of misappropriating over 300 million cubic metres of gas from Naftogaz of Ukraine worth over UAH 1.4 billion.

Until December 2019, the ultimate beneficiaries of the companies were Yaroslav and Bohdan Dubnevych, and later their sons Yuriy and Pavlo Dubnevych. Yaroslav Dubnevych is currently the current MP.

On 11 October 2023, it became known that the NABU and the SAPO had served a notice of suspicion to the current MP Yaroslav Dubnevych in the gas theft case.