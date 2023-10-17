Ukraine has already received 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks from US - media

Ukraine received 31 American M1A1 Abrams tanks promised by the Joe Biden administration.

This was stated by Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a representative of the US Army in Europe and Africa, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"All Ukrainians who trained on tanks with US troops in Germany have also returned to Ukraine along with ammunition and spare parts for tanks," he added.

Officials say it may be some time before the Abrams are sent to the battlefield, as "Ukrainian forces need to make sure they have the necessary support elements and decide when and where to use the tanks to achieve maximum effect against Russian forces."

"I think Ukraine will be careful about when and where it uses American tanks," O'Donnell said.

