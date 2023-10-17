Zaluzhnyi showed operation of long-range ATACMS missiles against occupiers. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi showed how long-range ATACMS missiles work against the invaders.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi published a video of the launch of ATACMS missiles on his telegram page, Censor.NET reports.

"ATACMS. The work of our soldiers. Thank you for your service! Thank you to our partners for their support. Together - to victory," Zaluzhny wrote.

On the evening of 17 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian military had used American ATACMS missiles.

On the night of 17 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked helicopters and equipment of the Russian occupation forces at airfields near occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk. Later, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) told the details of Operation DRAGONFLY.