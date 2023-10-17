Attack on Ruscist airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk: SOF destroyed 9 helicopters, air defense launcher and ammunition depot, dozens of occupiers were destroyed and wounded

The SOF carried out a successful operation "DRAGONFLY", striking the airfields of the Russian invaders in Berdiansk and Luhansk.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"The special operations forces received information about the enemy's use of the airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk, as well as the presence of a significant amount of aviation and special equipment and ammunition.

The specified information has been verified and confirmed. The coordinates and the necessary data have been transferred to the units of the Defense Forces. As a result of the fire strike on the night of October 16-17, the occupiers suffered significant losses," the message reads.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk, the following were previously destroyed:

- nine helicopters of various modifications;

- special equipment that was at airfields;

- air defense launcher;

- ammunition warehouse;

- airfield runways were damaged.

It is noted that the ammunition depot in Berdyansk detonated before 4 am, and in Luhansk - until 11:00 am.

"The enemy's manpower losses are dozens of dead and wounded. Bodies are still being pulled out from under the rubble," the SOF added.

Earlier it was reported that the AFU struck helicopters and airfield equipment in Luhansk and Berdiansk.

