During day, Russians shelled Sumy region nine times

On October 17, Russian troops carried out 9 shelling of border communities of Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the post of the regional military administration on Telegram.

"During the day, the Russians carried out 9 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 41 explosions were recorded. Shalyhine, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia communities were shelled," the message published on the Telegram channel states.

Thus, the enemy fired mortars and artillery in the Shalyhine community, 26 explosions were recorded there. The occupiers hit Krasnopillia with a mortar - 5 explosions. And in the Bilopillia community, 10 explosions were recorded as a result of artillery fire.

