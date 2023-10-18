Gaza hospital strike: Hamas claims 800 casualties. VIDEO

The Gaza Strip reports an Israeli rocket attack on a hospital in the city centre, killing about 800 people. Israel claims that it was not their rocket.

This was reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports . The moment the rocket hit the hospital in Gaza was published on social media.

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 800 people were killed in the strike, with hundreds more likely to be trapped in the rubble.

At the same time, Israel denies a targeted strike. For example, Israeli Prime Minister's adviser Mark Regev said that the Israeli authorities are investigating what exactly happened and said that its military would not "deliberately target a hospital".

"My information that I have just received from the highest authority is that all indications are that it was not an Israeli order, it was rather a Hamas rocket that failed," Regev said.

The Israeli TV channel i24 reported that this could have been the result of a failed rocket launch by Hamas. OSINT analysts share the same opinion, suggesting that the footage from Gaza most likely shows a Hamas rocket landing, rather than the effects of an Israeli air strike.

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, announced three days of mourning for the victims of the hospital attack.

