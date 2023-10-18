Case of "Motor Sich" ex-president Boguslaev transferred to court

The Security Service, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, completed the investigation and handed the indictment to the court against the ex-president of JSC "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev, and the director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the enterprise Oleg Dzyuba, who are suspected of working for the aggressor.

This was reported by the press services of the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as part of the criminal proceedings, all the property of the accused has been seized for a total amount of more than 12 billion in hryvnia equivalent. It is about the funds, real estate, and corporate rights of both officials, as well as their property, which they obtained through criminal means and issued to their relatives abroad.

It was established that the defendants from December 2017 to October 2022 organized the business activities of the separate unit of JSC "Motor Sich" - Snizhny Machine-Building Plant on the temporarily occupied territory in the city of Snizhne, Donetsk region.

"By their actions, they contributed to the terrorist organization "DPR". They paid money to it under the guise of so-called "taxes" and "customs payments". Through the mediation of controlled commercial structures registered in a foreign jurisdiction, JSC "Motor Sich" through foreign legal entities person supplied raw materials, and received spare parts for aircraft engines", - noted in the press service of the OGP.

The officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is close to the Kremlin, and is one of the main producers of weapons for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

The invaders used the resulting products for the production and repair of impact rotorcraft, which were used en masse for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was also established that in April 2022, the ex-leader of "Motor Sich" deliberately blocked the delivery of a helicopter for the needs of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. For this, the former head of the enterprise instructed his subordinates to disassemble the aircraft into parts and hide the operating documentation for it.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service referred to the court the charges against the ex-president of "Motor Sich" under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity); Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state); Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations); Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization).

At the same time, the head of the Department of Foreign Trade of the enterprise was charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

We will remind you, that on October 22, 2022, the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was detained by the security forces.

The SBU reported that Boguslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation. Later, the SBU published evidence of the cooperation of the president of Motor Sichi with the Russian Federation.

According to Yuriy Butusova, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SBU had been listening to Boguslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schemy" journalists established that Boguslaev has Russian citizenship.