Ruscists strike Beryslav district of Kherson region with aerial bombs

Russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav district of Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

In total, the ruscists launched 6 guided bombs and hit two settlements in the Beryslav district.

"The attack was carried out by three SU-34 fighters. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being established," the statement said.

