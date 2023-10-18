Occupiers shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region with artillery, injuring woman
The Russians shelled the Zolota Balka village in the Kherson region with artillery. A 78-year-old woman was injured.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Kherson RMA (Regional Military Administration).
"Zolota Balka is again under enemy fire. There is an injured woman. The occupiers hit the village with artillery. 12 "hits" were recorded," the report reads.
It is noted that a 78-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized.
The strikes also damaged private houses.
