Woman killed in night shelling in Kherson region
On October 18, at about 2 p.m., the Russian army fired on the Komyshany starosta district of the Kherson municipal territorial community from the temporarily occupied left bank.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration (MMA) Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET informs.
"A 69-year-old woman was wounded in the Blahovishchenske village. She was hospitalized in a serious condition. The victim was diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, acubarotrauma, penetrating shrapnel wound of the abdomen, and shrapnel wound of the left thigh. Doctors fought for the patient's life since nightfall, but the injuries were fatal," the statement said.
