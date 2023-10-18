Launch of 5G and restoration of telecom infrastructure: Ministry of Digital Transformation and Ministry of Transport of Latvia signed Memorandum of Cooperation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Transport of Latvia have agreed to work together to implement 5G in Ukraine, support mobile operators and restore broadband.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Ministry of Digital Transformation

"One of the main tasks of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to provide the country with stable communications despite the hostilities. To borrow European experience in the development of Internet networks, we signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Transport of Latvia. This is a leading country in the development of communications, the first in Europe to launch public 5G, so the exchange of experience with Latvian colleagues is very valuable for Ukraine," the statement said.

The memorandum envisages 10 areas of cooperation. These include:

✍🏻 support for the restoration of Internet infrastructure

✍🏻 work on the launch of 5G

✍🏻 support for mobile operators

✍🏻 promoting integration into the EU in the field of electronic communications

✍🏻 improving access to the Internet on Ukrainian railways and roads

"We thank the Government of Latvia for its support and cooperation. We are moving forward," the agency said.

