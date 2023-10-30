Ukraine is planning to launch "smart mobilization", - Fedorov

"Smart mobilisation will allow citizens to choose the specialisation to which they want to be mobilised.

This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the project pilot is planned to be launched "in a month or two".

"We will launch a pilot for drone operators, and this person chooses whether they want to become a drone operator or serve in a company of attack drones. It can be a sapper, a driver, all positions will be available. The person will be able to see what kind of unit, company, what obligations, what risks you have, how you will be trained," the minister explained.

Fedorov clarified that if a citizen submits an application, passes the recruiters' tests and training, he will be assigned to a drone company and "the position for which he or she has mobilised himself or herself".

"This is very important for communication between the state and Ukrainians about justice, honesty and compliance with the rules," the minister said.

After the innovation is launched, it will be possible to see how many Ukrainians will mobilise on their own, how they will be selected, how they will serve afterwards, and how motivated they will be, he added.

According to the minister, this could be the first pilot, the first step to launch such a conditional "smart mobility".

"It's very important that everything should change, and we foresee this in the pilot. You don't have to go to the military enlistment office. You take an online test, you come to a normal recruiter's office, and they explain to you again where you can serve. After that, if you meet the characteristics, you go through training, where you not only learn the basic things, but you are told what situational awareness is, professional battlefield experts who fly drones, where you have a different level of training, and after that you are already on the battlefield," Fedorov said.

