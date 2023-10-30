Shoigu assures that Russia is supposedly ready for talks on "post-conflict handling of crisis in Ukraine"

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, announced his alleged readiness for negotiations on a "post-conflict handling of the crisis in Ukraine."

According to propaganda media, Shoigu said this during a speech at the Beijing Defense Forum on October 30, Censor.NET reports with reference to Unian.

According to him, Moscow is ready for negotiations on "post-conflict handling of the crisis in Ukraine and on further coexistence" with the West.

However, according to him, there is a condition - for this, Western states must "stop in their desire for the strategic defeat of Russia."

