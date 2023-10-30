ENG
Ruscists tied up and killed captured Ukrainian soldiers in Tokmak direction, - Sternenko. PHOTOS

In the Tokmak direction, the ruscists shot Ukrainian war prisoners.

This was reported by public activist Serhii Sternenko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This is horrific footage. And the world needs to see them. The Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners.

This happened a few days ago in the Tokmak direction. It can be seen that the soldiersʼ hands were tied behind their backs and then killed. According to the chevrons, they were the National Guardsmen" he said.

Sternenko noted that the military was avenged very quickly and some of the killers have already been eliminated. 

"But the extermination of the entire Russian horde will not be sufficient payment for the lives of our people. For revenge, help the army. For publicity, share an English-language tweetThe world must see this cruelty," he added.

Ruscists tied up and killed captured Ukrainian soldiers in Tokmak direction, - Sternenko 01
Ruscists tied up and killed captured Ukrainian soldiers in Tokmak direction, - Sternenko 02
Ruscists tied up and killed captured Ukrainian soldiers in Tokmak direction, - Sternenko 03

Author: 

Russian Army (9289) Sternenko (29) war crimes (816)
