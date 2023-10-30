Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The first batch of electrical equipment was shipped from Azerbaijan to Ukraine. The convoy consists of 14 trucks.

This is reported by the Azerbaijani state news agency Azertag, Censor.NET reports.

The equipment was sent from the territory of the Sumgait Technology Park. The humanitarian cargo, prepared by the country's Ministry of Energy, contains more than 555,000 metres of electrical cables and wires.

The aid is provided under the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated 17 July 2023.

It is noted that the humanitarian aid is being sent "to support measures to restore stable electricity supply to the territories affected by the current situation in Ukraine".

The next instalment of aid for Ukraine, worth $7.6 million, will be sent in the near future. The total amount of humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, including funds for recovery and reconstruction, is more than $33 million, the agency adds.