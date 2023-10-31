No restrictions on electricity supply to household consumers are expected in any region of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy denies the information about scheduled power cuts in November, which was spread on social media with reference to a statement by one of its MPs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

"There are no restrictions on household consumers in any of the regions of Ukraine. We draw your attention to the fact that the information about the alleged power outages is part of the information warfare by the terrorist country Russia. Various pseudo-experts tried to spread this information with the end of the last cooling season. However, there were no blackouts in March or October," the statement said.

It is noted that all units of nuclear power plants located in the controlled territory of Ukraine will operate in winter. If necessary, additional capacities of other power plants will be launched.

"We emphasise that shutdowns are possible only in the event of massive enemy shelling and, as a result, damage to power equipment," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

