Ruscists shelled Veletenske in Kherson region, woman was wounded

The occupying forces attacked Veletenske of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA (Regional Military Administration).

As noted, an 82-year-old resident who was in the yard of the house was injured.

"The woman has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. After providing medical assistance, the victim refused to be hospitalized," the statement reads.

