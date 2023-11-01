Ruscists shell Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region, wound woman

Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a 42-year-old woman.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district - Marhanets community - is under attack again. And again a civilian was injured. A 42-year-old woman was wounded by artillery shelling. She is in hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.

A private house is on fire as a result of the shelling, and the consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

