ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11714 visitors online
News War
308 0

Ruscists shell Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region, wound woman

артилерія,росіяни,рашисти,артилеріярф,окупанти.

Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a 42-year-old woman.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district - Marhanets community - is under attack again. And again a civilian was injured. A 42-year-old woman was wounded by artillery shelling. She is in hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.

A private house is on fire as a result of the shelling, and the consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

Read more: Russians have no strategic success on Kupiansk direction - Syrsky

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Nikopol (725)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 