Ruscists shell Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region, wound woman
Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a 42-year-old woman.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Nikopol district - Marhanets community - is under attack again. And again a civilian was injured. A 42-year-old woman was wounded by artillery shelling. She is in hospital in a moderate condition," the statement said.
A private house is on fire as a result of the shelling, and the consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.
