Russians have no strategic success on Kupiansk direction - Syrsky

зсу

The Russian invaders want to occupy Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, but they are not making progress in this area.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has no strategic success in the Kupiansk direction. The goal of the Russians is clear - they want to occupy the city again.

The defence forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the Russian invaders, thwarting their attempts to advance. Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

