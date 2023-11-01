Bodies of liquidated occupiers and destroyed enemy equipment near Bakhmut. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the result of the combat work of Ukrainian artillery at the place of concentration of the occupiers near Bakhmut in August 2013.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows burning enemy equipment and the bodies of the eliminated occupiers.

"The concentration of military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces was covered by a missile strike by Ukrainian artillery. In this footage, the burnt bodies of soldiers of Putin's army lie between the destroyed equipment marked Z, which has not yet completely burned down. The video was filmed in August this year near Bakhmut, Donetsk region," the author of the publication notes in the post.

