Serbian President Vucic dissolves parliament and calls early elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved the country’s parliament and called early elections for 17 December.

It is noted that the election day coincides with the date of local elections in 65 municipalities, including the capital Belgrade.

"We live in a time when we all need to unite in the fight for Serbia's vital interests, when we will be under a lot of pressure both because of our position on Kosovo and other regional and global issues," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader said it was important for the country to "maintain peace, stability, internal unity and demonstrate democracy".

"This campaign is an opportunity to present different ideas, programmes, policies ... but they should not threaten Serbia's vital interests," he added.

According to experts, the elections and the absence of a functioning parliament will allow Vucic to buy time and postpone the decision on ties with Kosovo. Vucic's move is also aimed at strengthening his own ranks and reforming his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which has seen its popularity decline.