Government plans to launch national program to promote English language in Ukraine - Shmyhal

The government plans to launch a comprehensive and affordable English language learning programme.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"Open to everyone, regardless of financial status or place of residence. With an individual approach and open access to educational resources," he said during the presentation of the national program to promote the English language in Ukraine.

According to him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already submitted a draft law to the parliament that would officially establish its status as a language of international communication in Ukraine.

"Even now, Ukrainians who speak English have advantages in the labor market. These include higher salaries, more career opportunities, and the ability to develop faster and, if necessary, acquire a new profession.

Ukrainians create competitive products and services that can conquer the world. English will be the engine of their promotion, a driver of success and a guarantee of self-realization for thousands of people," said Shmyhal.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov noted that the Future Perfect program includes products and services to help learn English. The first of these are the Empower platform and the Promova language learning platform.

Promova, a language learning platform with a personalized approach, offers Ukrainians Premium access to all language courses for three years. And Empower, an online English learning platform from the University of Cambridge, is available for Ukrainian teachers and students.