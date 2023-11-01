Zelenskyy made personnel changes in State Border Guard Service and Antimonopoly Committee

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made personnel changes in the State Border Guard Service and the Anti-Monopoly Committee.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant decrees were published on the website of the Head of State.

Thus, Zelenskyy appointed Denys Tsiatskun as the head of the intelligence department of the SBGS (State Border Guard Service) administration.

The President also dismissed Anzhelika Konoplianko from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMK), according to the submitted statement.

It should be recalled that the Head of State dismissed Bohdan Danylyshyn from the post of a member of the Council of the National Bank.