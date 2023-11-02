Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine: armored personnel carriers, drones and radars for IRIS-T air defense system
Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, in particular, Germany will transfer radars for IRIS-T systems.
This is stated in a message on the website of the German government, Censor.NET reports.
The aid package includes two TRML-4D radars for the IRIS-T air defense system.
The list also includes 12 armored personnel carriers, 7 Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, 2 AMPS protective systems for helicopters, 5 surface drones, 10 thousand safety goggles, 32 terminals for satellite communications, 1 PCB printer (3D), 5 heavy-duty tractors and 4 semi-trailers, 12 MAN TGS trucks, 30 thousand sets of winter clothing.
In the future, Germany will also transfer 25 Leopard 1 A5 tanks (Germany finances the project jointly with Denmark).
