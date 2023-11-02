EU condemns Russia’s withdrawal of ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

The European Union condemned Russia’s withdrawal of its ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this statement was issued on behalf of the Union by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Borrell noted that Russia withdrew the ratification of the treaty at a time when it continues its aggressive war against Ukraine and has repeatedly resorted to nuclear rhetoric and threats, sometimes hinting at the resumption of nuclear tests.

"The EU deeply regrets this decision by Russia," Borrell said, reminding that the treaty has been ratified by all EU countries and is a very important instrument for nuclear disarmament and combating the spread of nuclear weapons.

Borrell reminded that since 2021, eight new countries have ratified the Treaty, which is a significant progress for the Treaty's extension.

"Russia's unjustified intention to withdraw its ratification of the treaty is a serious step backwards in Russia's commitment to contribute to the international security architecture, and it undermines ongoing efforts on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament... The EU calls on Russia to continue to respect the purpose and objectives of the treaty," Borrell said, adding that he was speaking about a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The EU's top diplomat called on countries that have not yet ratified the treaty to do so without delay.