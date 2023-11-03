Consequences of drone attacks in Kharkiv and region: 5 fires broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Around midnight, the Russians launched massive strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, at around 00:45, the enemy struck Kharkiv with 4 Shahed-type kamikaze UAVs. Two garages, 4 cars, and an outbuilding were damaged. An educational institution was partially destroyed. The building of a service station, a non-operational sewing shop, and a residential building were also damaged. There were fires. Eight Kharkiv residents with acute stress reactions, including 2 children, sought medical attention. They received help on the spot. No one was injured," the statement said.

On the night of 2 November, the Russian army shelled the village of Korotych. Korotych village in Kharkiv district, damaging two non-residential buildings and causing fires.









According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused five fires.

"The largest fire occurred in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. The fire engulfed an administrative building, an inactive sewing shop, a car service station, garages, 8 cars, and a residential building with a total area of over 1000 sq m. There was a threat of the fire spreading to other buildings. The fire has been contained and is being extinguished," the statement said.







