Russian guided bombs are main problem in South - Humeniuk

In order to protect the southern regions from Russian guided bombs, it is necessary to destroy the aircraft that launches them.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the South OC.

"We are talking about the need for long-range and high-precision weapons, because the enemy is hiding behind the local population on the other side of the Dnipro. And we can't make a mistake trying to destroy the enemy's positions. The more long-range precision weapons we have, the more effective our work will be," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the main problem in the South is guided aerial bombs.

"Destroying them is inappropriate. We need to destroy those who launch them. So, fighter jets, anti-missile and anti-aircraft weapons are the main things we need," the spokeswoman added.

