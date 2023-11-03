ENG
Defense forces destroyed 11 Russian tanks in Tavria direction, - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 Russian tanks in the Tavria direction and also eliminated 483 Russian occupiers.

This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group  Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"11 tanks were destroyed. In total, in the Tavria direction, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes, conducted 38 combat clashes and carried out 1073 artillery attacks. Our soldiers are firmly holding the line in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful," the statement reads.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery from the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group performed 1341 fire missions during the day. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 483 people.

"31 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 11 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 2 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 8 vehicles, 2 ammunition depots. At the same time, the offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction," Tarnavskyi added.

