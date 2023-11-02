Russian Su-25 was destroyed in Tavria direction, - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. In total, in the Tavria direction, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes, conducted 30 combat clashes and carried out 959 artillery attacks," the statement reads.

According to the commander, the defenders are holding the line in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful.

"Units of missile forces and artillery from the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group performed 1068 fire missions during the day.



The total losses of the enemy amounted to 360 people. 40 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 6 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 Su-25 attack aircraft, 6 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 8 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment," Tarnavskyi added

The offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction.

