Ukraine can change course of war, - Zelensky

Ukraine’s missile forces and artillery have become among the most powerful in the world.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at one of the training centres for missile and artillery units, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we are celebrating the professional day of our soldiers, who are the backbone of the entire Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine. This is the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, and this is the Day of Engineer Forces," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces have become one of the most powerful in the world, as they are able to be effective even in conditions when the enemy has superior resources.

"All Ukrainians are confident in our soldiers. And when our people are motivated, Ukraine is able to change the course of the war in the interests of our country, in the interests of our independence. In particular, our artillery soldiers, our rocket scientists are capable," he stressed.