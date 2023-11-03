ATACMS missile launch from M270 MLRS launcher. VIDEO

A video showing the launch of an ATACMS missile from the M270 MLRS has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made in slow motion at the moment the missile exited the container.

"A spectacular video of the moment of launching the ATACMS missile from the MLRS installation, filmed from a very interesting angle in slow motion," the commentary to the video reads.

