News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, "arrival" at occupiers’ location, - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, there was a "hit" on the occupiers’ base.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Volnovakha. Bavovna. "Arrival" in the city centre. Air defence of the occupiers does not stop. Good news on Friday," he writes.

Later, Andriushchenko clarified that the place of arrival was the "House of Culture of Railwaymen.

"As you can imagine, there was no smell of culture there. The occupiers and collaborators seem to have burned quite well. We are waiting for details," he said.

explosion (1555) occupation (1900) Volnovakha (11) Petro Andriuschenko (249)
