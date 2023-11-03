Netanyahu: "No truce with Hamas until militants release hostages

Israel refuses a truce with Hamas militants without releasing more than 240 hostages.

This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

According to him, there will be no ceasefire with Hamas until the militants release more than 240 Israeli hostages. He promised to continue the offensive in Gaza.

"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Read more: Hamas vows to attack Israel again and again "until it is destroyed"

He added that the country's Defence Forces are operating at full strength on all fronts.

The prime minister also warned the Lebanese group Hezbollah not to test Israel and warned that it would "pay dearly" if it did.