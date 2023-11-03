Netanyahu: "No truce with Hamas until militants release hostages
Israel refuses a truce with Hamas militants without releasing more than 240 hostages.
This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.
According to him, there will be no ceasefire with Hamas until the militants release more than 240 Israeli hostages. He promised to continue the offensive in Gaza.
"Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the return of our hostages," Netanyahu said.
He added that the country's Defence Forces are operating at full strength on all fronts.
The prime minister also warned the Lebanese group Hezbollah not to test Israel and warned that it would "pay dearly" if it did.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password