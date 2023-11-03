Scholz and Xi discuss war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Among the topics discussed were the situation in Israel and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

Scholz and Xi exchanged views on bilateral relations and economic cooperation, and discussed the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the current situation in the region.

In addition, one of the topics of conversation was Russia's war against Ukraine and its consequences. "During the talks, it was emphasised that a nuclear war should not be waged and can never be won," the German government said.

