Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems. PHOTOS
Today, on 30 October, Germany has started training a group of more than 60 Ukrainian military personnel to operate the Patriot missile system.
This was tweeted by the German Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"Our support for Ukraine continues. Today, the next training session at Patriot begins," the statement said.
It is noted that 61 Ukrainian soldiers are taking part in the training. Also, 10 Ukrainian language mediators are starting a multi-week training course.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password