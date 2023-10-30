Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems. PHOTOS

Today, on 30 October, Germany has started training a group of more than 60 Ukrainian military personnel to operate the Patriot missile system.

This was tweeted by the German Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"Our support for Ukraine continues. Today, the next training session at Patriot begins," the statement said.

It is noted that 61 Ukrainian soldiers are taking part in the training. Also, 10 Ukrainian language mediators are starting a multi-week training course.

