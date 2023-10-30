ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11681 visitors online
News Photo
4 568 8

Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems. PHOTOS

Today, on 30 October, Germany has started training a group of more than 60 Ukrainian military personnel to operate the Patriot missile system.

This was tweeted by the German Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"Our support for Ukraine continues. Today, the next training session at Patriot begins," the statement said.

It is noted that 61 Ukrainian soldiers are taking part in the training. Also, 10 Ukrainian language mediators are starting a multi-week training course.

Read it on Censor.NET: New aid package for Ukraine from Germany will include Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems

Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems 01
Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems 02
Germany starts training group of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems 03

Author: 

Germany (1478) training (579) Patriot (174)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 