Russian President Vladimir Putin said that for Moscow, the Golden Horde has always been preferable to "Western conquerors".

Putin said this at a meeting with the new members of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports citing Fakty.

He said that Alexander Nevsky did the right thing when he went to the khans to bow to receive a "label" for the reign.

"The unity of the people was a key component of Russia's entry into new frontiers. It has always been so. Let's remember what happened in the days of, say, Alexander Nevsky. After all, he travelled to the Horde, bowed to the Horde khans, and was given the label of prince, in particular and above all in order to effectively resist the invasion of the West," Putin said.

Although, as Putin noted, the Horde behaved brazenly and brutally, they did not affect the Russian language, traditions and culture. In his opinion, this is exactly what the "Western conquerors" claimed.

"That is why we honour Alexander Nevsky as a saint. It is for this choice. He thought about preserving the Russian people. And then all the peoples living on the territory of our country," Putin concluded.

Nevsky travelled to the Golden Horde to bow down to strengthen his power. This service really influenced the fate of the prince's descendants, who earned the khan's favour and received cash flows from the Horde.

Nevsky's son married Batu Khan's great-granddaughter, and their descendants ruled Muscovy until 1598. Muscovy paid tribute to the heirs of the Golden Horde until 1700.