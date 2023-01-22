Russia’s losses in Ukraine have reached level of US losses during Vietnam War, - ISW

Russian casualties in Ukraine are now close to the total number of US casualties in 8 years of active combat in Vietnam.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

Analysts relied on US intelligence data published by The Sun newspaper. According to them, the losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine reached 188 thousand people, among whom about 47 thousand may be killed.

The ISW recalled that during the 8 years of active hostilities during the Vietnam War, the USA lost about 58,000 soldiers killed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 120,760 people, 3145 tanks, 2144 artillery systems, 6268 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Soviet forces suffered a loss of 15 thousand people killed during the 9 years of war in Afghanistan. This threshold (Russian troops in Ukraine. - Ed.), according to the estimates of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, was reached in May 2022, after only three months of hostilities ".